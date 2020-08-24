‘Dundee still suffers from unacceptable poverty, despite cultural renaissance’: Dundee Bairns reveals it’s handed out 300,000 free meals to kids since its launch

The stark reality of the poverty facing many of Dundee’s children has been laid bare after a charity revealed it handed out more than 300,000 meals in the past four years.

Dundee Bairns launched in 2016 after it became apparent many kids who received free school meals were going hungry during the school holidays.

The charity was launched by former Dundee City Council chief executive David Dorward, who had become aware of the severity of the problem of “holiday hunger” facing youngsters in the area.

Since then the charity has handed out hundreds of thousands of meals, and has grown to the point where there are now 30 volunteers working to ensure no child goes hungry.

Mr Dorward said: “To have delivered over 300,000 meals is an extraordinary achievement, and while we are proud of what the charity has delivered, we simply wish that Dundee children did not need our meals.”

Ordinarily the charity’s work would wind down after Easter to allow them to make preparations for the summer holidays.

However, the pandemic proved to be one of the biggest challenges the volunteers had faced, and they provided 900 meals to 17 different community projects across the city, every single day.

They did this with the support from Siobhan Trust, Tayside Contracts, school support staff, and local people.

This also allowed them to provide a seven-day supply of groceries to 120 families in Coldside, Linlathen, and Mid-Craigie.

Genna Millar was recently appointed as project coordinator for the charity, and knows only too well the struggles faced by some families.

She was raised by a single mum on a limited income, so for her the work is personal.

“I know when and where to go as well as how to survive on yellow-labelled reduced foods and how it feels to rely upon your overdraft whilst accruing monthly bank charges,” the 35-year-old said.

“My husband and I have known what it is to budget within an inch of our lives and many we work with are in that place right now.”

Dundee Bairns is one of 27 groups that form the Food Insecurity Network, which was established in March by Faith in Community Dundee.

The network provides frontline support across the city with financial input from Northwood Charitable Trust and Dundee City Council.

Genna Millar said that, despite the pressures of the pandemic, the crisis had highlighted the strong bond between organisations in the city.

She added: “At the very outset of the pandemic, emergency food response meetings were held and the level of cohesion and communication between each of the organisations has been outstanding.

“There is a video chat every Monday and the level of partnership-working between organisations has just been incredible – there are big benefits to being a wee city.”

Among those who stepped up to support the charity’s work during the pandemic was Ed Lawson, a furloughed worker with the council.

Ed, 65, was part of the delivery team. He said: “I found out about Dundee Bairns through my partner Lesley, who was self-isolating and said she was really missing helping out so I decided to pick up where she left off.

“I was absolutely astounded at the extent of the need but also found it really rewarding.”

Ed said it was humbling to see children queuing up for lunch each day in Kirkton where he himself grew up.

He added: “I grew up around bairns that were not as lucky as I was and those memories came back to me.”