Dundee still in talks with out-of-contract defender Waddell

Dundee boss James McPake says he is still in discussions with central defender Kerr Waddell about re-signing the central defender.

The 21-year-old’s contract with the club expired at the end of last season but with the Dark Blues back for pre-season testing today, Waddell remains a free agent.

McPake said: “We are in contact with his agent and it is something we are looking at.

“I have had a good chat with Kerr and we are in discussions with him trying to do something.

“It is a bit slower than we had hoped but that is not anybody’s fault, it is just the way things have fallen into place with what we are trying to do and what Kerr is trying to do.

“So it is ongoing.”

He added: “We are short in that position but we are short everywhere.

“But nothing is off limits. Just because I have three strikers at the minute, if something else pops up, then bang, let’s do it.

“So we are looking at every position.”

Meanwhile, McPake spoke glowingly about the arrival of former Livingston team-mate and Dundee defender Dave Mackay as first-team coach.

The Dens gaffer said: “He has everything I look for in a member of staff.

“I couldn’t say it before because he was working for Aberdeen but that’s a guy, no matter what job I went into, I wanted to have him with me.

“He’s that important to me as a member of staff and it’s credit to the football club for backing me and bringing him in.

“Dave isn’t here because we had a great relationship at Livi, he’s here because of what he can bring to this football club.

“For us to achieve what we want to, we need the right people and he fits that bill.”