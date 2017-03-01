Dundee to stick with winning formula

Dundee boss Paul Hartley is set to stick with the team that won so convincingly over Rangers and Motherwell as they face Partick at Dens tonight.

Midfielder Mark O’Hara was taken off with a knock in the 5-1 win at Fir Park on Saturday but the Dark Blues have no injury worries ahead of the Thistle clash.

Hartley said: “Everybody is fine.

“We have a healthy squad, so same again, we’re good to go.

“The players have come in with such a good feeling at the club after two strong performances but we’ve just got to keep it going, we can’t step off it.

“We do have a break after tonight, so it’s important we, hopefully, go into the next week on the back of another good result.

“Thistle are our closest challengers for sixth, so they’re on good form and Alan’s (Archibald) done an excellent job there.”

Partick themselves have won their last three games but the last time the teams met at Dens in October, both were at the foot of the table.

Now they are the two fighting for pole position in the top-six race.

Hartley added: “They’ve been in that position where we were, not getting results and near the bottom of the league but it just shows you how two or three wins can help you in this league.”

Dundee’s good recent run has now put them closer to fifth-placed St Johnstone than the bottom.

“That’s the nature of this league, it’s so difficult,” added Hartley.

“Game by game you have to go by and just try to pick up as many results as we can.

“That’s our main aim before the split because we do want to be in the top six.

“We’ve got ourselves in position but we’ve still got a lot of tough games coming up.”