Dundee station offering chance to meet Buzz Aldrin, the second man on the Moon

A Dundee organisation is offering one lucky person the chance to meet astronaut Buzz Aldrin, the second man on the Moon.

The Dundee Satellite Receiving Station (DSRA) based at the University of Dundee, recently lost its public funding, and staff are trying to raise £65,000 to secure its future.

One donor will be selected to visit California and meet Mr Aldrin, along with other astronauts, at a 50th anniversary events of the Apollo 11 landing.

The DSRS is the only satellite receiving station of its kind operating in the UK.

Over the years the station has captured many iconic images from space including storms, hurricanes and volcanic eruptions.

DSRS data supports the work of hundreds of scientists and operational services around the world, including those monitoring weather patterns and how these are being affected by climate change.

In a statement on a crowdfuding page, Neil Lonie, station manager, said: “The University students and faculty funded the station from its inception in the late 1960s Space Race, and its momentous Apollo 11 Moon Landing, until 1978.

“From 1978 to date, the DSRS has received public funding to provide this invaluable service.

“However, on April 1 2019, this funding was stopped and there is no plan for an equivalent service.

“We are now seeking alternative financial backing to not only continue the operations, but to launch the next weather-climate ‘mission’.

“We see this as an opportunity to ‘reboot’ the Station and engage yet more with the public, while we continue to support the efforts of climate change scientists in the UK and worldwide.”

The British Interplanetary Society has provided a VIP ticket to the Road to Apollo 11: 50th Anniversary Gala on July 13, at the Air Force One Pavilion at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, USA.

The DSRS has decided that one of its donors will be selected to go to California and be the station’s representative to meet Mr Aldrin, other Apollo astronauts and actor Gary Sinise of Apollo 13.

The campaign has raised almost £8,000 of its target so far, since launching last month.

For further information, visit the DSRS crowdfunding page.