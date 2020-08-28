Dundee Stars’ relationship with title sponsor Kitmart continues into third season

Dundee Stars have renewed their deal with title sponsors Kitmart.

The 2020/21 season – set to begin in December, depending on Covid-19 restrictions – will be the third campaign in which the Stars will take the name of the Dundee-based sportswear manufacturer.

Stars general manager and head coach, Omar Pacha, welcomed the agreement, saying: “We are extremely excited to have Kitmart back on board as our main sponsor.

“Growing together in the last few years has been great and we are looking to continue our strong relationship.”

Stars commercial manager Michael Ward added: “Kitmart have been instrumental in the growth of the Kitmart Dundee Stars in recent seasons and we look forward to working together again.

“Both our organisations share similar aspirations of growth and ambitions to push to the next level.

“We have a few initiatives in the pipeline that will strengthen our relationship with Kitmart and our fans, ultimately making the club more professional and better on and off the ice.”

Stars fans will have the chance to take advantage of a limited time offer of a 10 per cent discount at their online store over the next week.

If you would like to become a corporate partner or enquire about sponsorship opportunities with the Kitmart Dundee Stars, please email Michael Ward at commercial@dundeestars.com.