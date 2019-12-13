Dundee Stars shine for sick children with generous donation

Hockey players made a n-ice gesture with a visit to Ninewells Hospital’s children’s ward.

The Kitmart Dundee Stars took nearly 200 cuddly toys to the city hospital which had been hurled on to the ice at their annual teddy toss match.

More than 600 bears hurtled on to the surface and smashed last year’s record total of 450 which were then given out to city charities.

Dundee Stars captain, Matt Marquardt, was one of the players who handed out the toys to children at Ninewells and explained the touching ice hockey tradition.

He said: “It was a great afternoon delivering the teddy bears to the kids.

“It’s always wonderful to help put smiles on the children’s faces during these difficult times for them and their families.

“Also, we want to thank all the fans who contributed to the teddy bear toss.”

Play specialist Una Paton added: “The children had great fun and were very excited to meet the team.”