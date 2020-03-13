Dundee Stars remaining matches cancelled due to coronavirus fears

The Dundee Stars ice hockey team have seen all matches cancelled with immediate effect.

Bosses at the ten Elite League clubs have said that they had hoped to complete the regular season “in the wake of last evening’s government guidelines”.

However, since then two teams have now reported that they have players in self-isolation “purely as a precaution”.

The Stars were due to play the Cardiff Devils in Dundee this Sunday.

A statement from the club said: “League chiefs had hoped to complete the regular season and in the wake of last evening’s government guidelines, based on the up-to-the-minute scientific advice to allow sporting fixtures to continue, that seemed possible.

“League bosses staged an emergency conference call after the government’s latest announcement on the coronavirus outbreak.

“Impending restrictions on crowd sizes in Scotland were an issue that was being further considered overnight.

“However, since then two teams have now reported they have players in self-isolation purely as a precaution but the health and safety of our fans, players and staff has to be paramount.

“In the wake of that news, the Elite League has no choice but to shut down the rest of the season.

“The league feels it has taken its ‘can-do, will-do’ efforts to the limit and whilst the outcome is sure to disappoint fans across the country there was no alternative in these unprecedented times.

“We are confident everyone will understand the rationale behind the league’s decision.

“Further announcements will follow next week.”

The Stars have also seen their end of year award ceremony cancelled, which was due to take place tonight.