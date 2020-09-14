Dundee Stars tell players they are free to pursue new hockey opportunities this coming campaign as Anthony Beauregard departs amid uncertainty over season

Dundee Stars are awaiting D-Day on whether the 2020/21 Elite Ice Hockey League season will go ahead.

And amidst mounting uncertainty, the City of Discovery club have told their players they are free to pursue new opportunities to play hockey this coming campaign.

EIHL clubs have been in talks for a number of weeks over the potential for starting the 2020/21 season in December, with a “Plan B” of a slimmed down tournament in January or February also on the agenda.

A final decision is expected tomorrow.

However, the Stars have confirmed popular forward, Anthony Beauregard, has left the club, with more players likely to follow.

The Quebec-native told the Courier in August of how he fell in love with Dundee after arriving from ECHL side Brampton Beast in 2019.

And the 24-year-old insists he hopes to return to the Stars next year.

Coach, Omar Pacha, explained: “A few weeks back we informed our players that they should really proactively start looking for something elsewhere, if they want to play hockey this season.

“After speaking to Beau and his agent, we agreed to push him towards a different opportunity and something came up, so we are really happy for him.

“Because of the uncertainty that is going on right now, we felt it was best to let him go and find some place, where he can definitely play.”

Omar continued: “Beau is a player, who we have already had conversations with about season 2021/2022 and he is obviously very interested in coming back and we are interested in having him as well.

“So, with talks already ongoing, this might be a ‘see you later’ moment but nothing is yet confirmed in that aspect.

“However, we are both confident that we will be able to work out something for next season.”

Speaking to the Dundee Stars website, Beauregard added: “First of all, my goal was to come back to Dundee at 100% but the reality is, with the virus, I have to find another way to play hockey.

“I have been talking with Pach every week because I wanted to be back so bad.

“However, at the end of the day, I am young and I need to play hockey.

“That is why I am looking to go somewhere else and play this season.

“I want to improve my game and be a better player and I had a good season last year, but I still want to be better.

“Dundee is still in my mind.

“I loved my time here last year and I feel like I need to finish something I started last year.

“We are going to see what the future holds and I hope the situation will be better soon, but if everything is fine next year, then me and my agent, Nic (Riopel) will talk with Pach to maybe find a way to bring me back to the Stars.”