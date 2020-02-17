Dundee Stars head coach Omar Pacha hails his side after away win over Sheffield Steelers

KITMART Dundee Stars toppled Elite League leaders Sheffield Steelers 5-2 in their own building on Saturday night and collected two crucial points in their play-off push.

That key win has put Dundee back within a point of Glasgow Clan and Manchester Storm, who still occupy the seventh and eighth play-off places.

Speaking after his side’s big win over Sheffield, Stars head coach Omar Pacha said: “I am really happy for them, the boys were dialled in from the drop of the puck after a great week of practice.

“The first five minutes, I think that is the best start we have had all year and I thought we were unlucky not to get something a bit earlier in that period.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“But as the game went on we built a bit of confidence in our game and we got the scoring we needed at crucial times with powerplay goals.

“The big shorthanded goal was probably the big difference.”

Stars put Steelers keeper, Tomas Duba, under pressure after just seconds of play but no early goals were given up by the home side.

However, Aaron Fox’s men were handed the first powerplay when Dundee’s Matt Carter was punished for a hooking foul in the sixth minute.

That allowed Marc-Olivier Vallerand to fire Sheffield into the lead.

The next scoring opportunity fell to the Steelers’ Tanner Eberle, as he created his own breakaway but Stars goalie, Alex Leclerc, stood up to the challenge.

Pacha’s men tied the game up on 15 minutes as captain Matt Marquardt beat Duba low to his right.

In the second period, Stars came out with a good tempo and quickly got themselves ahead as Egils Kalns turned Jordan Cownie’s pass in after 23 minutes.

Dundee then had to defend for a period of time as Sheffield came looking for an equaliser but the Scottish side survived the waves of attack before doubling their lead.

The Stars were a man down as Jagger Dirk was in the sin bin for slashing but Dufour and Beauregard combined inside the 34th minute to make it 3-1, as Beauregard deflected the puck past Duba.

There had been a physical aspect to the match all night and, after a clean hit by Dundee blueliner Shawn Boutin on Brendan Connolly, the Steelers centerman retaliated with a late one after the whistle on Boutin to earn a two-minute roughing minor.

Stars then went on the powerplay in the 39th minute and just five seconds into their man advantage, Carter tapped in the rebound for the Tayside team’s fourth of the night.

The visitors started and ended the middle period on a high but they needed a big third period to fend off a comeback from the league leaders.

Fox’s side looked like they would maybe get something but Dundee scrambled the danger clear before going back on the powerplay, as a flurry of fouls meant Sheffield would go down to three skaters.

Colton Kroeker finished off Carter’s square pass on 52 minutes to put Stars 5-1 in front.

Anthony DeLuca did win a penalty shot in the 57th minute but his effort went wide of the target.

Troncinsky pulled one back for the Yorkshire outfit to reduce the deficit to 5-2 inside the final two minutes but that would be the final score.

With a win in their only game of the weekend, the Stars now have a week to prepare for their next game against their arch enemies Fife Flyers at the Dundee Ice Arena next Saturday.