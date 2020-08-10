Dundee Stars head coach Omar Pacha lifts lid on British ice hockey’s return date and his recruitment strategy

Dundee Stars head coach Omar Pacha is delighted to have a proposed date for British ice hockey’s top-flight return – but says it hasn’t altered his plans.

The board members of the Elite League agreed last month that December 5 was pencilled in for the restart, boosting the preparations of all 10 clubs.

Pacha – also the Stars’ general manager – has taken a careful approach towards the next campaign and maintains he will not rush into making signings.

He said: “It started with the announcement that the league are making a push to try and get the season started in December, which I think was the right thing to do.

“We have to be a bit precautious about what we want to do moving forward and as a club.

“We are still being very patient but we have signed some guys, and we also want to make sure we get the right guys.

“It has been a long summer but there is a lot of work going on in the background to keep pushing our business off the ice and on the ice, and the recruitment side of things is still ongoing.

“As I said, we want to get the right guys in and it is a weird market right now because some leagues might start earlier and some might even start later than ours.

“So, we are just remaining patient and focusing on building the best team possible for the coming season.”

If a second wave of Covid-19 hits the UK, ice hockey’s return could be delayed

The Canadian added: “It is a little easier (to prepare), I think the league always wanted to put a plan in place and now it is great to see that we have one officially.

“But as a league and as a country, everything will be controlled by the virus and we will have to see how the virus reacts over the next few months but things seem to be going in the right direction for now.

“So, hopefully that will translate to our sport and we will be able to start again on the dates we plan to and things can go back to normal.”

The coronavirus shutdown and the uncertainty surrounding ice hockey’s return has had an impact on the recruitment strategy of several clubs.

Pacha said: “You may also be able to grab some players that would not normally come into your league, so it is a new game for everybody, including the 10 teams in the Elite League.

“Obviously we have some of our guys signed already but for the last batch of guys we still need to bring in, it might be a process where we find the right guy, then we will sign him but we might just wait and see what falls through the cracks and comes to us.

“There is no history or previous times when this has happened, so it is new for everyone but we are confident that we will be on the ball and ready to sign the right players.”

Also, since the UK went into lockdown in late March, the Canadian has not been able to return to his hometown of Boucherville, Quebec, as he would each summer.

“I was planning to go back home but then I would have had to quarantine for two weeks in Canada then another two weeks when I got back to the UK, so it was not really worth it” he said.

“Which is unfortunate because this will be the first summer that I am not going back home and it is for various reasons.

“I talked to the owners in the past and as the general manager, it is probably best to stay here for a bit longer in the off-season. I still wanted to go back home for a few weeks to a month but unfortunately I cannot do that this summer.

“It is what it is but I love staying in Dundee and staying in Scotland and enjoying all the things we have to do here because it is such a beautiful place.”