Dundee Stars head coach Omar Pacha is thrilled to have new signing Connor Sills on board for next season

The Kitmart Dundee Stars have confirmed the signing of forward Connor Sills for the 2020-2021 Elite League campaign.

The 25-year-old winger will make his professional hockey debut in Dundee this season.

Sills joins from the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees, where he spent the past four years competing in the Canadian collegiate league U Sports.

The 6ft 4ins attacker has also previously played in the Ontario Hockey League for four years.

Stars general manager and head coach Omar Pacha is thrilled to have Sills on board for the new season.

He said: “We are excited to have Connor join us because I think he can add that presence up front.

“He is a strong forward and he showed some good numbers in this past year, so he has that offensive touch too.

“But it is more for his gritty size and aggressiveness, which is maybe something we have lacked in the last few years – a power forward with presence that can play anywhere in the line-up from top to bottom, right to left to centre.

“So, his versatility is something that I believe will be important.”

He added: “Early on, we identified a few things that were certainly something we wanted to get in the market this summer.

“We were looking for a guy that skates well, has a bit of presence and has a bit more grit to his game.

“I felt we were missing that in the past, that gritty guy and someone who is strong in the corners, strong in front of the net and who has an offensive touch but I believe we have now found that in Connor.

“During the past four years at the University of Ottawa, Connor has seemed to progress as a player and has exploited his offensive skills, whilst still playing well defensively as well.

“Also, he is a great person and he is well recommended from his coach at Ottawa.

“He was a good teammate, he seemed to be well like on the team and he is a guy that will just be a great presence for our team both on and off the ice.”

Sills was delighted after signing his first professional deal.

He said: “I chose Dundee because it is a beautiful city, they play in a great league and coach Omar showed lots of interest in me as a player and as a person.

“He was very invested in who I was as a person as well as a player and that goes a long way in showing me how he runs things and treats his players.

“He had a lot of confidence in my play, so I think Dundee will definitely be a great opportunity for myself and somewhere I can help the team win.”