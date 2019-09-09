Dundee Stars coach disappointed as side slides to double defeat

Kitmart Dundee Stars were unable to take away any points from their games at the weekend as they were edged out in two close encounters, losing 3-1 away to Manchester Storm before going down 2-0 at home to Fife Flyers.

Stars head coach Omar Pacha was disappointed with the outcome of both games.

He said: “I’m very, very disappointed but there were some positives. We only allowed one goal five-on-five all weekend, so defensively it was good but our offence went dry.

“I thought we generated a lot of chances against Fife but didn’t capitalise. Maybe we faced a hot goalie but, at the same time, we had a few chances we should have buried.

“I warned the guys in the second that we had to play solid defensively and we had one breakdown and they scored.”

On Saturday, Stars were just a goal down to Manchester Storm after one period as Tyler Fawcett scored on the powerplay.

However, Dundee then gave up another two powerplay goals to fall 3-0 behind.

Fawcett scored his second and Cam Critchlow added his name to the scoresheet before Dundee’s star man Elgin Pearce made it 3-1.

A scoreless third period was not what the Stars needed as Ryan Finnerty’s side killed off the game and sent the Dundee side home with nothing to show from their first Elite League game.

On Sunday, both teams had full line-ups for their Challenge Cup clash and the first chance of the game went the way of the home side.

Dundee’s Matt Marquardt drove through the middle of the Fife defence before flicking the puck across goal but his on-target shot was stopped by the arm of Adam Morrison in the Flyers goal.

Egils Kalns was then denied by a spectacular save by Morrison as Stars continued to threaten early on.

With no goals in the first period, a tense second stanza lay ahead for both sets of fans.

Again, Dundee dominated the opening minutes but found no breakthrough.

Later in the period, it was Fife who had the best opportunity as Chase Schaber forced Alex Leclerc to make a great double save.

After 40 minutes of play it remained scoreless but Brett Stovin had a chance to change that 32 seconds into the third period as he went on a breakaway into the Fife end but Morrison pulled off a flashy glove save.

However, Schaber broke the deadlock 23 seconds later.

The Stars keeper spilt a rebound and a waiting Schaber quickly put the loose puck into the net to give the visitors the lead.

The Stars were handed two late chances to equalise as Mike Cazzola and Jones both took penalties but their powerplay continued to falter.

Danick Gauthier then sealed the victory for Fife with 39 seconds left on the clock, when he scored into an empty net.

Pacha must now get his players to move on and begin to prepare for this weekend’s home double-header against Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers.

Elsewhere in the Scottish National League, Dundee’s two teams were also on the losing side of their games.

Dundee Tigers came up short in a close match with Aberdeen Lynx at home, losing 2-1, while an injury-hit Dundee Comets were thrashed 12-2 by Solway Sharks.