The Dundee Stars today announced the signing of Gabriel Levesque ahead of the 2017/18 Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) season.

Gabriel joins the club from French side Anglet, where he recorded 31 points in 19 appearances last season.

The 27-year-old is a native of Montreal and has spent most his professional career in the ECHL where he totalled 62 points in 116 games. He is known for his versatility on the ice.

Head coach Omar Pacha was delighted with the signing of Gabriel commenting, “Gabriel is a player that has played most of his career up front, however last year he changed to defence and did extremely well.

“He has great vision, very shifty and skates very well.

“The fact he can play forward and defence and be successful at both is a great asset for us to have.”