Dundee star Jason Cummings in Instagram nod to classic Only Fools and Horses scene after chandelier celebration

May 25, 2021, 4:04 pm Updated: May 25, 2021, 4:07 pm
© SNS GroupJason Cummings does his trademark Joker celebration after scoring against Inverness.
Jason Cummings enjoyed Dundee's promotion party.

Dundee star Jason Cummings has laughed off his chandelier celebration with a nod to a classic Only Fools and Horses scene.

Following the Dark Blues’ play-off triumph over Kilmarnock, a video emerged on Twitter showing the striker swinging from a chandelier during the post-match party.

Hours later on his own Instagram story, Cummings posted a picture of Trotter brothers Del Boy and Rodney (David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst) taken shortly before their own light mishap.

The 1982 Only Fools episode “A Touch of Class” – watched by over 10 million viewers – saw the duo and Granddad con their way into a chandelier cleaning job at a country mansion before it all went wrong.

Cummings posted an image of the famous scene.

The scene has over 2 million views on YouTube and is regularly voted amongst the funniest in British TV comedy history, with Dee joker in the pack Cummings clearly a fan.

