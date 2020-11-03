Dundee star Charlie Adam is ‘top drawer’ and could shine in the top flight says Raith Rovers stopper Kyle Benedictus

Kyle Benedictus says old pal Charlie Adam is on course to hit top form and that Championship clubs will find it impossible to stop him.

Dundee new boy Adam impressed again with a brilliant strike in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with high-flying Raith Rovers at Dens Park.

The former Liverpool and Rangers star returned to his boyhood heroes back in September and has made an instant impact for James McPake’s men in their quest for promotion.

Now Raith stopper Benedictus, who faced Adam last weekend, is convinced the 34-year-old fellow Dundonian is approaching his best.

He said: “Charlie could still play in the Premiership. He showed that in spells against us.

“His goal and some of his overall play was top drawer. I would bet he’s only going to get stronger with the more games and training he gets under his belt in the coming weeks.

“We go back a long way. We went to the same school in Dundee and I know Charlie is so driven – a natural leader.

“When he went off towards the end last Saturday, you could see Dundee weren’t the same without him.

“But when he’s up to full speed he’ll be so hard to stop. That will be the challenge for the rest of us.”