Dundee star Cammy Kerr dedicates Premiership return to staff made redundant during COVID-19 crisis

Cammy Kerr has dedicated Dundee’s promotion to the backroom staff made redundant when the brutal financial realities of the COVID-19 crisis hit home, declaring: “We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them.”

The boyhood Dee supporter was visibly moved after helping the Dark Blues secure promotion back to the Premiership promised land on Monday evening, repeatedly clearing the lump from his throat as he sought to fight back the tears.

Kerr was imperious during Dundee’s playoff campaign and coped admirably with the attacking threats posed by Kilmarnock, including Chris Burke, Rory McKenzie and Kyle Lafferty.

And the 25-year-old could have been forgiven for luxuriating in the triumph and looking to the future but, instead, he turned his attention to those who were victims of cost-cutting measures last year.

Like every other club in Scotland and abroad, Dundee were forced to make tough choices when it was confirmed that the vast majority of the campaign would be played behind closed doors and, amid gloomy financial forecasts, colleagues were released.

“I want to give special credit to the people at the start of the year who lost their jobs,” said Kerr. “We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them.

“There were people who had been here for years: wee Lorraine Anderson, Jimmy Nicholl, Cammy McDermott and other backroom staff, Jim Burgess. There was wee Laura who did the cleaning.

“They all lost their jobs and we would not have this opportunity without them.

“We can’t lose sight of the fact people lost their jobs during this pandemic. That’s the bigger picture and I’m thinking of them.”

Another cruel byproduct from the pandemic was that Kerr could not celebrate the moment with his family, with only the 500 permitted Kilmarnock supporters in attendance in Ayrshire.

Instead, he strolled around the pitch calling his loved ones over FaceTime, laughing and shaking his head in disbelief.

Kerr has won promotion before, back in 2014, but was a bit-part member of the senior squad — and he certainly did not have the ghosts of 2018/19 to exorcise back then. This was something else entirely.

“Don’t get me wrong, it hasn’t been all pretty — there have been tough moments — but I’m delighted for this group of lads,” continued Kerr.

“We’ve been through so much this year, in terms of not even being able to travel to games together, no showers in stadiums and real family sacrifices for everyone.

“It is probably weighted towards the Premiership team to stay up but we had a belief and this is the best group of boys we’ve ever had in terms of closeness, from going full-time here at 16 and being here since I was eight.

“It’s amazing to have that. Sometime you have dressing rooms that aren’t that close and it can be hard to get boys on your side come Saturday. This lot? No way.”

‘A surreal feeling’

Kerr added: “I know it might seem easy to mention the fans because we won — but they’ll be the ones buzzing for this. We are doing this for them. If they had been allowed in, they would have packed that away stand. Guaranteed.

“I would have been in there if I wasn’t playing myself! I’m so proud.

“I was only a young lad when we went up in 2014. You don’t appreciate it and you don’t take it all in. This is a surreal feeling.”

Kerr reckons that togetherness and never-say-die was exemplified by the way they recovered from hammer-blows — shipping six at Hearts, losing at Ayr, a home defeat against Queen of the South — to secure their prize.

Good morning 🙌 🍾 Back where we belong #thedee pic.twitter.com/z74dALyXHI — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) May 25, 2021

And Kerr never had any doubt about the class within the dressing room.

“We could have rolled over when Hearts won the league and finished third or fourth in the league, with no momentum going into the playoffs,” said Kerr. “But we didn’t. That says it all about this group.

“Looking around the pitch, I don’t need to tell anyone about the quality at the top end of the pitch. But look at the back as well, with [Lee] Ashcroft, Fonts [Liam Fontaine], Charlie Adam, Marsh [Jordan Marshall] and Christie Elliott.

“We all deserve credit, right through the team and the club.”