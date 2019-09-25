Dundee stalwart McGowan calls on teammates to stick together ahead of Queens tie

Midfielder Paul McGowan has called on the Dark Blues to stick together as they head for Queen of the South on Friday night.

Dundee travel to Dumfries on the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Morton on Saturday looking to right the wrongs of a tough afternoon.

The Dee went into the clash at Cappielow looking to build on the previous week’s home success over Alloa but ended up falling to a Peter Grant goal on the stroke of half-time.

It was a bruising result for James McPake’s men but McGowan insists they must go again in search of Championship points at Palmerston.

“We played right into their hands,” the 31-year-old said.

“When’s the penny going to drop with us? It’s another mistake from us as a team but we just need to go again.

“We were creating and I felt we came into our game and were starting to get going. We lose the goal with the last kick of the half and it’s not ideal going in at 1-0 down after playing like that.

“They virtually never threatened our goal at any time, even with their long throw. It’s criminal and gives them a lift and us a mountain to climb.

“We just need to stick together, it’s only going to get harder and I just hope everyone sticks with us.”

Despite the blow of defeat, McGowan is glad they have a chance to bounce back soon with the game against Allan Johnston’s Queens side under the Friday night lights.

“It’s going to be another hard game on the astro,” he added.

“We just need to go there with the same mentality because I was actually pleased with the way we played in the first half.

“We dealt with their long balls into the box, Fozzy (Jordon Forster) and Jordan McGhee dealt with everything in the air and it was one slack mistake which cost us.

“We need to go and do that again at Queen of the South but cut out the individual errors.

“Forward players, including myself, need to start scoring goals and taking our chances.

“I felt last week when we got the win at Alloa, it was a good chance coming to Morton to go on a wee run but we need to start again.”

Defeat at Morton leaves Dundee in sixth spot, seven points behind joint-leaders Dundee United and Ayr.

If they are to have any ambitions of winning promotion this season, McGowan knows they must pick up all three points on Friday. However, the veteran midfield man insists they are only focusing on their own results.

“We just can’t worry about what United are doing because there are some other good teams in this league and we’re finding that out just now.

“We just need to try to find a way of playing that suits us and stick to it. We’ve got great footballers in the team but we need to try to mix it up as well.

“It’s a hard one to take because we were the better team on Saturday. When you lose a goal like that and go home with no points, everybody looks at the result and we know it’s a bad result.

“But we’ll stick together and it’s back to the drawing board.”

McGowan also feels the addition of Graham Dorrans can aid the Dee’s ambitions this season.

“He’s a quality player and he’ll add to what we’ve got,” he added.

“I think the team will enjoy playing with him and the younger ones will learn a lot off him.

“It’s a great signing for the club and can only benefit us as a team when we get him match fit.

“When he gets his sharpness back I think it will all click in.”