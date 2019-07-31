Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr hoping for top flight return, as he praises side’s youngsters

In a modern football landscape where things can change so rapidly, Cammy Kerr’s presence at Dundee remains constant.

Having made his debut as a fresh-faced 18-year-old in the January of the Dee’s 2014 Championship-winning campaign, Kerr is the last man standing from that successful side – the last Dark Blues team to play in the second tier.

Now, aged 23, on the face of it little has changed. Kerr is still as exuberant as he was and, if possible, even more passionate about his boyhood heroes, the Dark Blues.

They are back in the second tier looking to recover after a few tough seasons which culminated in relegation from the Premiership last term – starting at Dunfermline on Friday night.

And that makes things different for Kerr.

The right-back has seen it all in his near-five years in the top-team since that debut against Livingston.

And, this time, he is aiming to have a bigger part to play in Dundee’s promotion to the Premiership by creating his own slice of history and restoring a sense of pride around the club.

“I played three times, two starts that year we went up,” he said.

“It was good to be a part of that, obviously, helping to lift the trophy and all that.

“This time I want to be a bigger part of it and want to play more of a role in our push towards the end of the season and our aim to win the league.

“I think people can stray away from the fact that the past few years have been so negative.

“I keep harping on about it that it means so much. It’s a special club and it’s a huge club.

“It’s a massive club and there’s something good happening here, in terms of the people that are at the club and the work ethic.

“There’s a real feelgood factor at the moment but it’s up to us to continue that and give the people at the club a smile on their face Monday to Friday.”

The tables have turned so much for Kerr since 2014, he is now an experienced head in a Dundee dressing-room littered with youngsters.

Sixteen-year-old midfielder Finn Robertson has shone in pre-season and the Betfred Cup, so far.

However, Kerr believes there is more to come from their kid stars.

He added: “There’s more than just Finn but just now he is like the leader of that pack. There’s loads of them that can come and step in.

“There’s wee Josh Mulligan who is a specimen. His physique, he can push boys off the ball at 16 – which is incredible.

“Finn’s got the mind of an experienced pro and he’s only 16. You’ve got Lyall Cameron that can see things I only wish I could.

“I feel for wee Max Anderson as he’s been left out recently but the gaffer’s said ‘you are all part of this squad, don’t feel let down that you’re out of it’.

“I like coming in every day and having a laugh with them and I think the respect is there as well.

“When I’m being serious with them, they know. Sometimes they need told or just wee tactical things.

“I feel I can help them but I’m still learning off the gaffer, Dave Mackay, Jimmy Nicholl and all the rest of them.

“I’m trying to give as much to them as I had coming through.

“If I’m being honest, I probably was never the best player when you look at what Finn and Josh and the rest of them have.

“I probably had to find it in other ways with work ethic. I’ll be the first to admit that, I know I need to work on parts of my game.

“I’m delighted for them, though, all the young lads.”

Looking ahead to the league opener at East End Park on Friday, Kerr added: “We just need to show the same application we did on Sunday.”