Dundee stalker who harrassed ex for three months avoids prison sentence

A man who stalked his ex-girlfriend for three months following their break-up has been fined and told to stay away from her for two years.

Brandon Rodger, 22, bombarded Emma Grady with messages and calls and repeatedly appeared at her home between December 15 last year and March 2.

After she blocked his number and changed her own, Rodger asked friends for details of her whereabouts and loitered near her home.

Ms Grady and her father both told Rodger to leave her alone but he sent her a text indicating he would continue with his conduct.

The court was told that Rodger, who previously had sentence deferred for good behaviour, had not come to the attention of police since.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond fined Rodger £180, reduced from £200, and imposed a two-year non-harassment order.