Dundee stalker who bombarded ex-partner with hundreds of messages has sentence postponed

A stalker who bombarded his former partner with hundreds of messages had his sentence postponed.

Jacek Zagrodny, of Craigievar Walk, admitted causing the woman fear and alarm at numerous places in Dundee and on roads between Dundee, St Andrews and elsewhere between December 15 2018 and May 16 last year.

The 42-year-old also attended at the woman’s home uninvited before shouting, swearing and threatening violence in September 2018.

Zagrodny sent 190 emails and 170 text messages to the woman over the course of five months, some of which included threats to self-harm. Sentence was deferred for further reports.