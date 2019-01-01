Dundee stalker sent his ex unwanted emails and attended her home uninvited

A stalker who harassed his ex-partner has been sentenced.

Adam Hvidsten, 44, of Turnberry Avenue, admitted causing fear or alarm to Linda Nolan at Elders Court and elsewhere between August 3- September 23.

He pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to destroying personal items in her home, sending unwanted and abusive text messages, making unwanted phone calls to her and leaving unwanted voicemail messages, said to have included him acting in an aggressive manner and swearing. He also admitted sending unwanted emails and attending her home uninvited.

Sheriff Tom Hughes imposed a community payback order with one year’s supervision.