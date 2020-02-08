Dundee stalker sent 26 sexually explicit messages to ‘terrified’ woman despite life ban

A young woman who was mercilessly stalked for six years by a compete stranger has told how the ordeal has left her terrified.

Darren Shields sent more than 20 indecent images to his victim despite being banned from contacting her for life.

In an interview with the Tele, the woman – who is in her early thirties – described how the stalking began when he noticed her in a Dundee shop.

She said: “It started round about 2014. He followed me from a supermarket to a bar and then he started to frequent the same places as me.

“At one point he handed a bunch of CDs to someone I knew and asked them to give them to me.”

The incidents escalated when Shields began following her, as well as making explicit comments to her and her family.

The woman added: “He then began to circle my area and at one point, was peeking round the corner.

“Eventually after a number of times my dad went outside and really disgusting sexual comments were made towards him.”

In the latest incident, Shields sent more than 20 indecent images to her, despite being banned from contacting her for life.

At times, the ordeal has left the young woman fearing for her life as she had no idea what Shields would do next.

“I think he could be capable of some serious violence if he got the chance, she said. “One message he sent was like ‘imagine being in an open space and having nowhere to run.’

“I have never had a conversation with this person before. I just want it to end.”

Shields, whose address was given as HMP Perth, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court earlier this week where he admitted sending the messages to a woman who he first targeted six years ago.

The 35-year-old has since served two prison sentences in relation to contacting the woman and, who he became infatuated with without ever speaking to her, before his latest offence last October.

Yesterday the warped creep admitted sending sexually explicit messages over Facebook on October 22 and October 23 while subject to an anti-social behaviour order which prevented him from approaching or contacting his victim.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine told the court that Shields had previously been jailed for stalking his victim for six months in 2015, and the order was put in place until June of this year.

She told the court that Shields had never been in a relationship with his victim, nor was he friends or even casual acquaintances with her.

Prior to his first conviction he had become infatuated with her after attending the pub her parents owned, and had even made sexual remarks to her mum, but had never spoken to her.

The court also heard that just a year later, in August 2016, Shields breached the Asbo and sent private messages to the woman, which led to him being sentenced to 11 months and two months behind bars.

He was also made subject to a lifetime non-harassment order, which barred him from contacting his victim, her mother, and another woman.

However, despite this, the court heard that Shields, who was deemed “high risk” by social workers, bombarded his victim with 26 messages.

The woman was left feeling “disgusted and frightened” and alerted the police, who subsequently arrested and charged Shields.

The court heard that when he was waiting to be processed by police at the force’s Dundee headquarters he lost the plot and said to officers: “I can’t believe people are out committing serious crimes and I am here for a couple of jobby texts.”

Shields’ defence agent David Duncan said his client suffered from delusions and believed his victim needed his “help and support”.

He also claimed Shields had a persecution complex, and believed he was being unfairly targeted by the police.

Mr Duncan said Shields had enjoyed a period of relative stability, however his mental health had deteriorated once more.

He asked the courts to defer sentence to allow Shields’ mental state to be properly assessed.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond granted the deferral until next month, but said it was unlikely to affect what sentence he received because of his previous convictions.