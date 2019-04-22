Dundee squash court gets new shot at life as art venue

An artist has revealed ambitious plans to transform a former squash court into an art centre.

Joe Alcorn said he plans on turning Finlathen Sports Centre and surrounding land into an art garden and studio.

The Linlathen man already has the backing of residents who have said they want to see the dilapidated building’s fortunes turned around.

He said he also plans on trying to have a recording studio installed in the former sport centre.

“I’ve already had a survey done on the building,” he said.

“The surveyor has said the building is still in fantastic condition.”

The site would be called Art Social and the voluntary group is already in the process of promoting more art activities in the East End.

Over the last 20 years Joe has been sculpting Pictish art out of Dundee stone, collected from former jute mills and other sites which have been demolished.

He revealed he was angry watching his city “disappear”, which was the main influence on his using recycled stone to create his art.

Speaking about the plans for the site, he said: “We hope to get into the building before the end of this year.

“We already have a business plan, we just need to get some funding to make it work.

“Internally, we are looking to have a big hall as an art space.

“Other areas could be small workshops.

“There have also been discussions about having a recording studio in one of the pods.

“We would need to put some fencing around the site to secure it.

“I’m fully aware the site has become a target for vandalism and firebugs in the past.

“I’ve conducted a survey with local residents and it was extremely positive.

“People are very keen to see the site up and running again.

“I am aware there was talk of demolishing the building due to the issues with vandalism.”

He added: “Wouldn’t it be great to preserve the site opposed to demolishing it and give the building a new lease of life for future generations.”