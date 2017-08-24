Dundee squad budget won’t be affected by new stadium plan says John Nelms

Footing the bill for Dundee’s new stadium at Camperdown Park will have no impact on the playing budget at the club, according to managing director John Nelms.

A year after the Tele revealed the Dark Blues owners had bought a chunk of land next to the Camperdown Leisure Park, plans were announced for a new ground and training facility last week.

Nelms hopes to have those plans finalised and building work starting as early as next summer with a projected finishing date of winter 2019 to summer 2020 for the 15,000-seater stadium.

What won’t be happening, however, is any negative impact on the pitch at Dens.

The Dundee chief wouldn’t put a figure on the total cost of the project, instead calling it “significant” — but did insist the budget for the new stadium, funded through a company called Dark Blue Property Holdings, is not connected to club finances.

He said: “The football club’s budget is completely separate from Dark Blue Holdings’ budget.

“In the short term it has no bearing over it whatsoever.

“Even moving over there doesn’t have a lot of bearing on it except for the fact when we see how it’s being fed from the other industry around it.

“The new TV deal will be coming in about that time which should, hopefully, affect it as well in a positive way. However, as far as anything happening here at the moment or until we move there, no it doesn’t affect it at all.

“We look at it setting us up for the next 100 years. That’s where we’re going.

“In Scottish football, we’re not the only club with a ground that’s ageing and we’re not the only club spending a fortune keeping the ground standing, much less doing anything to enhance the experience for the families and clientele.

“It’s something we think needs to be done for the future of the game and of Dundee Football Club, that’s something that’s important to us.”

Nelms also revealed, since taking over the club in 2013, the plan from the outset by American firm Keyes Capital was to relocate the club to a new facility with redevelopment of the current stadium at Dens Park not viable.

“It’s something we thought about even before we took over the organisation that at some point in time we were going to need to do something with the stadium because we’re trying to put a 21st-century product in a 19th-century building.

“We started looking at that very early on. It’s always been in our mind and when this piece of land came to our desk, we decided to pull the trigger and say now’s the time.

“The cost of redeveloping Dens would be more than building a new stadium and I don’t think you’d get exactly out of it what you’d want like you would with a new stadium.

“Plus the council I don’t think would be too excited to allow us to do something new with greater capacities in a residential area. Across the board, it’s not ideal.”

Another worry for Dundee fans, particularly with the way this season has started with three defeats from three games, is whether plans would be scrapped if everything went wrong this campaign and the club dropped into the Championship.

Nelms, though, was keen to ease any concerns, saying: “Don’t worry about that.

“We’ll, of course, be going ahead no matter what.

“We are a very good club, although our first three games have been losses, I think you can see we’re a lot better team than the scorelines show”