Dundee spray-paint vandal who went on crime spree has sentence deferred

Sentence has been deferred on a man who went on a spray-painting spree.

Keven Murray caused damage to buildings in Newport-on-Tay between March and October last year.

Murray scrawled the letters “PTS” across walls in the town.

He pleaded guilty to spray-painting a wall on Robert Street on March 18.

Murray, of Pitalpin Court, Dundee, then maliciously wrote on the Rio Youth Centre on St Mary’s Lane on June 11.

On September 10, he sprayed paint on the side of a building and gate at a property on Tay Street.

The 25-year-old also painted over a mural at the same property on October 11.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said she would reserve mitigation until the preparation of social work reports. Sentence was deferred until May 24.