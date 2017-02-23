A Dundee building could be rented to a community sports group for £1 a year if councillors give the deal their seal of approval.

The proposed community asset transfer would see Drumgeith Sports Pavilion run by Fairfield Community Sports Hub under the proposed transfer from Dundee City Council.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Fairfield Community Sports Hub will use the pavilion and be responsible for all repairs, maintenance and operating costs, while Dundee City Council will only ask for the token £1 rent.

Councillor Will Dawson, convener of the council’s city development committee said the move could help boost the number of local people exercising.

“This proposed transfer is the perfect opportunity for the group to take control of its own destiny,” he said.

“It will give them security for the future knowing that the building’s lease is confirmed and that the facilities can be put to good use by generations to come.

“Drumgeith Park has played host to sporting activities for as long as anyone can remember and the creation of a local group specifically set up to boost the number of people taking part in physical exercise and recreation will give it a real shot in the arm as Dundee City Council may only ask for a maximum of £1 rent per year for the next 99 years.”

The city development committee meets to discuss the proposed transfer on Monday.

Jim Sorrie, a trustee of Fairfield Community Sports Hub said: “We had a hub meeting involving all the sports clubs that use the building. This is a massive thing for us and we’re hoping things go through smoothly.

“Obviously with the asset transfer we will gain control of the building.

“If it does happen we have some big plans, which we will announce soon.”