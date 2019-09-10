Dundee sports hub bosses gutted at mindless vandalism and fire-raising

Bosses at a community sports hub have hit out at vandals who have caused havoc at their playing fields near Happyhillock Road.

Fairfield Sports Hub’s project officer John Cairney has slammed incidents of fire-raising and fly- tipping that have left the fields in a state of disrepair.

The 34-year-old revealed rubbish had been dumped on the private land before being torched last week.

Fire crews had been spotted at the pitches at around 9pm last Wednesday extinguishing the blaze.

The most recent incident comes a matter of weeks after a seven-a-side pitch was damaged by a vehicle.

Club volunteers were in the process of clearing up the latest mess at the weekend which made the area an eyesore as fixtures took place.

The facilities are used by a host of St James football clubs ranging in age from adults to children.

Lochee United Amateurs also play football fixtures at the facility.

John said: “There has been half a dozen incidents in the past six months alone.

“Within that time the Fairfield Park club rooms were damaged. Thankfully fixtures in most cases have still been able to go ahead.

“When the seven-a-side pitch was damaged we did have to cancel fixtures in August. The reality is it stopped kids playing football that weekend.

“We also had to invest a sum of money to repair the damaged pitch. We believe it was a car that had damaged the pitch judging by the tracks.”

The former Morgan Academy pupil added: “Fortunately there was no risk to matches being cancelled following the fire-raising and fly-tipping.

“It did make the area an eyesore, however, for the spectators and the players.”

John revealed they were now looking at ways to help improve the security of the site.

A number of people on social media condemned the vandalism, with one describing it as “unbelievable”.

John added: “The reaction from people commenting on the social media page has been great.

“People have suggested we need to get CCTV cameras installed because the pitches are secluded.

“It’s such a great asset for Fairfield and it’s much to our annoyance at the moment that it is being repeatedly targeted.”