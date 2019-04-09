Dundee sports clubs share £75,000 windfall from National Lottery sportscotland funds

Three Dundee clubs are to share more than £75,000 of National Lottery cash in the latest round of funding from sportscotland.

The national sports body is providing £30,000 to Ice Dundee, £30,000 to Dundee West Football Club and £16,000 to Dundee Madsons Basketball Club.

Each is receiving the cash as part of sportscotland’s direct club investment (DCI) scheme, supporting local community sports clubs.

Joe FitzPatrick, Dundee City West MSP and Scottish sport minister, visited Ice Dundee to see some of its top skaters show off their skills.

He told the Tele: “The three clubs have all demonstrated their forward thinking in getting people into their sports at all levels, from the youngest to oldest.

“It’s great to see them receive this and I’m looking forward to hearing what they’re doing with the funding in the near future.

“There are so many benefits to sport, not just getting fit – it’s so important for your mental health and a great way of getting active.

“It is fantastic to see clubs benefiting on your own doorstep.”

The DCI scheme aims to prioritise clubs which engage people otherwise unlikely to be involved in sport such as girls and young women, people with disabilities and those living in deprived areas.

Ice Dundee will be using its funding to build relationships between the club and local experts such as physiotherapists to create an elite training centre for skaters and coaches.

Simon Briggs, coach at the club, said: “This will help us build a stronger infrastructure to support the growth and development of our extremely talented young athletes. We see this as a partnership that will deliver value for our skaters well beyond the financial elements.”

Dundee West Football Club will use its funding to employ a part-time coach and create new girls’ teams, male and female active groups and increase growth of its para-football teams for disabled people.

Meanwhile, Dundee Madsons Basketball Club will use its cash to invest in a community coach, with an aim of almost doubling its membership over four years.

Other sports clubs across Scotland are also set to benefit from the DCI fund, which is dishing out a total of £250,000.

Robbie Stewart, sportscotland lead manager, said: “The clubs receiving investment today have all demonstrated a real commitment to delivering more and better opportunities for people in their local areas to participate and excel in their chosen sports.”