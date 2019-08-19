Dundee sports club given defibrillator donation

Dundee East Community Sports Club has received a defibrillator thanks to funding from the Scottish Football Partnership Trust (SFPT) and the Kilpatrick Fraser Charitable Trust (KFCT).

The club – based at Whitton Park – is one of 12 across Scotland to be presented with the potentially life-saving device.

Club development officer Craig Feret said: “At present our club has about 800 members who regularly visit our facility which hosts a variety of activities.

“This includes training evenings, soccer academy and league and cup matches which our various teams compete in at levels ranging from juniors, amateurs, youths (both girls and boys) to over-35s and walking football.

“When you add on family members and other casual users, we have a regular weekly footfall of more than 1,000 people. We are grateful to the SFPT and the KFCT for the support.”