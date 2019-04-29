Dundee sports club gets lifesaving defibrillator installed

A defibrillator has been installed at Forthill Community Sports Club.

The lifesaving piece of equipment was funded by the club and is located on the outside of the complex.

Jennifer Hart, who arranged to have the defibrillator installed, said: “At present, Forfarshire Cricket Club, Forthill Community Tennis Club, Forthill Squash Club, Panmure Rugby Club, Plebeians Table Tennis Club and Grove-Menzieshill Hockey Club are all based at Forthill Community Sports Club.

“These clubs collectively have hundreds of members and a huge number of spectators, so it seems essential that we provide this valuable asset.

“As far as I’m aware there is no 24-hour accessible defibrillator within this area of Broughty Ferry. We know that others exist that do not have 24-hour access, therefore it seemed the most sensible option to have this accessible for everyone at all times.”