Dundee sports club appeal after pavilion sustains ‘serious’ rain damage

A leading Dundee sports club is appealing for help after torrential rain sprung serious leaks in their roof.

Jim Sorrie, director of Fairfield Sports and Social Club said the pavilion is now in desperate need of repair and has urged local tradesmen to pitch in and help save the day.

Jim said: “The rain on Wednesday revealed that we had leaks in two roofs – the pavilion itself and the club room.

“The damage is pretty bad and we have had to move everything out of there for the time being and into the Drumgeith pavilion.”

Jim added: “The building is no longer wind and watertight and it is no longer safe for use.

“The building is where many of our kids activities take place and we are just getting back up and running after lockdown with our kids’ clubs.

“John Cairney, our sports officer uses the Fairfield pavilion on a regular basis for the clubs, so right now he really doesn’t have anywhere to take them apart from the Drumgeith pavilion, which isn’t ideal.”

Jim told the Tele that, due to Covid-19, there had been a delay in funding to restore the pavilion.

The club was hoping to set a date on August 1 to get into the building and begin repairs.

“We are appealing to any local tradesmen who think they could help us to repair the leaks to come along on that day and give us a helping hand,” he said.

“Any offers of help would be really welcomed. We want to try to get the building mended before our kids come back.

He continued: “We have already had a response from our partners at John Alexander developments who will paint inside and out of club rooms and repaint the gym area in the pavilion, and it would be great to see other tradesmen, including roofers, joiners and electricians volunteering to come along and support the hub and get the building ready for the kids.”

Recently the Tele reported that heartless thieves had stolen the sports hub’s new petrol strimmer from the pavilion, which the club intended to use to prepare pitches for youth football games.

The pair took the strimmer after asking a volunteer at the club’s food larder for an emergency food parcel.

Within a day, the club received two new strimmers, thanks to donations from a kind-hearted local, and Morrisons supermarket.

The pavilion has operated the food larder two days a week during lockdown after the club discovered hundreds of local families were struggling.