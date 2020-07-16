Dundee sports club ‘anxious’ to start work on new 3G football pitch

A club is battling against the clock to ensure Dundee youngsters will be playing football on a new 3G pitch by autumn.

Fairfield Community Sports hub has secured most of the funding and are hopeful that work on the £600,000 pitch at Fairfield Park on Drumgeith Road can begin in the next few weeks.

If that window of opportunity is lost, the project will be delayed until next year.

Director Jim Sorrie said: “We have now raised £500,000 for the pitch and are just waiting to hear from Dundee City Council who have already promised us £95,000 to go towards the cost.

“Once the final money is secured we can start work.

“The contractor has told us he could start as early as next week. The work would take around eight to 10 weeks which means that we could potentially be up and running by September.”

Jim said that in the past the club have fallen victim every winter to weather conditions which frequently leaves their pitches unplayable for the entire season.

The club applied for permission for a new state-of-the-art 3G pitch in 2017, which was granted the following year.

Jim said: “It has taken us a while to get this far and obviously lockdown didn’t do us any favours.

“Let’s just hope we can move quickly before this winter season comes and we have the new pitch in place by then. We are now very anxious to get started on this as soon as possible.

“If we can’t get started on the work very soon we will be into another winter season, and we will have lost our chance to get the pitch developed this year.”

The club’s sports officer John Cairney said: “The pitch will be a massive boost for the community and will reach out to many of hundreds of local children and will also provide a venue for all age and abilities.

“The hub currently have 10 clubs under the banner of St James Community Club who would all benefit greatly from the 3G facility. ”

He added: “The hub are also in the planning stage for creating a new cycling club for local participants, this again will help support with social isolation, and building new friendships.

“We are also looking to attach a bike maintenance group.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We will talk directly to the group about any issues they raise with the council.”