STATEMENT: Dundee not yet ready to submit deciding vote as SPFL saga rumbles on

Dundee are not yet ready to submit their deciding vote as the ongoing SPFL saga rumbles on.

Last week’s resolution from the governing body to end the season now and dish out prize money to cash-strapped clubs hinges on the single vote from the Dark Blues and along with it Dundee United’s Championship title fate.

The club have now released a statement saying they are continuing in discussions to push reconstruction as a way for Scottish football to move forward.

The statement reads: “Following a weekend of discussion and contemplation, we would like to issue the following statement.

“As we made clear in our statement on Friday afternoon, it is a time for integrity and impartiality within Scottish football. Our view on that has not changed.

“Over the past few days, we have entered into various positive discussions with reconstruction at the forefront of these.

“Given our discussions and considering all aspects, we don’t feel we are in a position to comment further on the resolution that was put forward.

“We understand that this may bring more questions than answers and we will look to give a much more substantial account of the past few days at the conclusion of this process.

“Our supporters should know that we are, as always, looking out for the best interests of both Dundee Football Club and Scottish football as a whole.”

The Dens Park club issued the statement ahead of an expected SPFL board meeting later on this evening.

🔵 In these troubled times, when many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph for three months. Click below to register ⬇️