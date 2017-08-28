Dundee Specsavers announces when it will reopen after raid

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

The director of Specsavers in Dundee has thanked neighbouring shops after its city centre store was raided late last night.

Staff at the Murraygate branch arrived at work this morning to discover the glass doors had been smashed.

Blood could be seen in the doorway as a result of the break-in.

Tony Caffrey, store director at Specsavers in Dundee, said: “We’d like to thank Police Scotland, and also thank Tesco, Marks & Spencer and Café Nero for allowing our staff to use their facilities this morning during the disruption.

“The store will remain closed today but it will be business as usual tomorrow.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed today that a man has been detained in connection with the incident.

