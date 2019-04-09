Dundee Soup event to be held at the V&A

Social enterprises The Circle and Creative Dundee are collaborating to deliver the sixth round of Dundee Soup.

Dundee Soup is a social event giving micro-grants to creative projects in Dundee, based in the community.

The next event is being sponsored and hosted by V&A Dundee.

It will take place on Tuesday May 8 from 6-8pm.

Those attending, for a suggested donation of £5, will receive a simple soup supper.

Participants will hear four presentations from people who run community projects.

They will then vote for their favourite project.

The presentation that receives the most votes will take away the money raised on the night.

The dinners are open to anyone to attend.

The events began in Detroit in 2010.

For more information on Dundee Soup visit creativedundee.com/dundee-soup.