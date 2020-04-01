Dundee solicitor scoops prestigious national award

A well-known Dundee solicitor who fights for disabled workers’ rights has won major recognition from his peers across Scotland.

Ryan Russell, a partner with Muir Myles Legal in Bell Street, has been named Scottish lawyer of the month for March.

Ryan, who specialises in employment law, said: “This is quite a big thing for me personally. It has gained a lot of attention on various social media.

“I also think it’s positive for Dundee as it’s normally big Edinburgh or Glasgow lawyers that are chosen.”

He added: “When I started at the firm over 10 years ago, client relations partner John Muir was doing employment law and was looking for an assistant to get involved,”

“From the get-go I was thrown in at the deep end. It’s not a big firm so I didn’t have the luxury of being able to do things in a different way.

“My experience was getting involved and getting my hands dirty. It was nerve-racking at times but I got a lot of experience.”

Ryan has won several unfair dismissal and disability discrimination claims against HMRC – one of the largest employers in the UK – in recent years.

He said: “The cases were very complex and laid down a marker for the improved treatment of disabled employees.

“I think the fact these successful claims stopped a course of discriminatory behaviour against disabled employees is one of my biggest achievements because they changed things for the better.

“HMRC were forced to change their approach and processes when it came to most vulnerable people in the workplace.

“I know for a fact these cases have kept hundreds if not more disabled employees in jobs.”