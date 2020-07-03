Dundee soldier walking 12,000 steps a day throughout July to raise funds for Maggie’s

A Dundee soldier has set himself a challenge of walking 12,000 steps a day for the month of July to raise funds for a national cancer charity.

Captain John Culling, 61, from Gotterstone, was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer last year which left him “floored”.

Now he has decided to take on the challenge to raise funds for Maggie’s who supported him in the months after his diagnosis.

Captain John said: “My diagnosis really floored me mentally. I just couldn’t deal with it. I went from being a 60‐year‐old guy who was very fit and healthy, to being given a diagnosis of cancer.

“It really affected my head and at one point, I fully intended to take my own life. That’s when I said to my wife that I was going to go to Maggie’s where I saw Lesley, a psychologist.

“I’m not sure if I would have got through it without Lesley. My wife couldn’t help me, my boss couldn’t help me. But even after the first three sessions with Lesley, my perspective totally changed.

“I also joined a support group through Maggie’s which was really helpful.”

© Supplied

John, who has been spurred on by his grandson Mack, added: “I am a little bit worried I might not feel like doing it everyday as I have just finished radiotherapy, but Maggie’s is a charity very close to me and my family so I will give it my best shot.”

He hopes that the military and prostate cancer communities will get behind him as he takes on the Miles for Maggie’s challenge.

John’s wife Margaret, who he has been married to for 40 years, said: “There have been a lot of supportive messages for John and as he says, as Maggie’s is a charity very close to our hearts I hope he raises as much money as possible.”

© DC Thomson

Lesley Howells, Maggie’s Consultant Clinical Psychologist, said: “It is wonderful to see how far John has come from when he first came to Maggie’s to the man who is now taking on this incredible challenge.

“We are all very proud of him and so grateful that he is taking on a Miles for Maggie’s challenge for us.

“Our fundraising has been impacted by the coronavirus, ironically at a time when people with cancer need us more than ever, so we cannot say a big enough thank you to fundraisers like John and all his family and friends.”

John is being supported by fellow soldiers from Tayforth University Officers’ Training Corps (UOTC) as well as staff from the University of Dundee during his challenge.

To donate to John’s fundraiser visit Just Giving and search for ‘John’s Miles for Maggie’s page’.