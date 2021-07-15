Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
Dundee soldier left with shrapnel in his head after grenade attack in Afghanistan

By Stephen Stewart
July 15, 2021, 7:00 am
Eddie Nichol
Eddie Nichol

He was riddled with shrapnel after a deadly rocket propelled grenade exploded yards away, killing two of his brothers in arms.

Black Watch soldier Eddie Nichol narrowly dodged death that day but was left with a piece of metal embedded in his head – a permanent personal reminder of Britain’s longest war.

Brave Eddie remarkably battled back from his severe injuries and the trauma of losing his Army buddies to return to Afghanistan – the country dubbed the Graveyard of Empires – to complete another tour.

