Dundee support worker warned after failing to give medication to patients

A support worker in a care home service for adults has been given a two-year warning after he improperly gave medication to residents at a city care home.

Care sector investigators concluded that there was enough evidence to prove that Dundee City Council worker Euan Macdermid let residents of Turriff House down on several occasions between January 2016 and March 2017.

An independent panel convened by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found Macdermid’s actions led to a resident not receiving prescribed medication in January 2016 and that he lied about giving the same person tablets in September that year.

In March 2017, Macdermid was also found to have administered tablets to two residents from the wrong packets for different times of day and days of the week.

The panel concluded: “Your behaviour contributed to the resident not receiving their medication as prescribed and placed the resident at risk of harm. You also failed to accurately record whether medication had been administered, which also placed residents at risk of physical harm by over medicating.”

Macdermid, who no longer works for the council, has been told he must undergo training when he returns to a role in social services.

He must also hold regular meetings with any future employers on how best to administer medication, and submit minutes of those meetings to the SSSC.