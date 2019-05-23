Dundee social worker failed to report physical and sexual abuse claims to police

A social worker has been given a warning after she spotted cuts and bruises on a one-year-old in her care but failed to raise the alarm.

Toni Murrie, who works for Dundee City Council, made a catalogue of “grossly negligent” errors, including a failure to escalate claims of historic sexual abuse.

Watchdog the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), based at Compass House on Riverside Drive, said her inability to act had placed children at risk of serious and emotional harm as they sanctioned her for four years, including one year’s supervision.

An independent panel appointed by SSSC determined there was sufficient evidence to find Murrie’s fitness to practise impaired.

During the hearing, she alternately expressed regret and sought to minimise her responsibility, which the panel said was to her detriment.

Between June and August 2016 she failed to raise child protection issues for two children, aged one and five.

The one-year-old, known as child A2, was found on several occasions to have cuts and bruises to their head, forehead and face.

The child’s mother gave differing explanations for the injuries to several workers and the injuries were not flagged up.

The five-year-old, named child A1, was found in a state of distress with three unknown men in August 2016.

Murrie also failed to escalate a 14-year-old’s claims of historical physical and sexual abuse to the police and did not report cigarette burns on the teenager’s arm.

In the same year she allowed extended family to contact a fourth child aged 11-12, against their immediate family’s wishes.

The SSSC said: “You failed to carry out duties which could have had serious consequences for the protection of vulnerable young people.”

Dundee City Council said it did not comment on individual issues.