Dundee social enterprise hub The Circle to offer night classes

Dundonian social enterprise hub The Circle is set to expand its community offering with a series of night classes.

The Staffa Place complex will offer a range of lessons in arts and crafts, English and maths – and even more exotic subjects such as yoga and burlesque.

Experts from across Dundee are pooling their knowledge to offer specialist teachings, including Suzie Repova, of local charity Catesbi, who will be running an autism and behaviour course. Dundee-based artist Nicola Wiltshire is also running an introduction to painting class.

Kara Swankie, The Circle’s newly appointed academy manager, said: “The Circle Night School is an exciting new platform for local people to share their valuable knowledge and skills, and to benefit from our established networks.

“We have attracted tutors with a wide range of skill-sets to build a unique programme of classes. This is initially starting as a three day a week pilot, though we’re actively recruiting more talented people to run courses in the future.”

An open event, featuring more details about the classes on offer, a chance to meet the tutors and sign up for lessons, takes place on Monday from 5.30pm to 7pm.

To register for the free event, log on to thecirclenightschool-openevent.eventbrite.co.uk.