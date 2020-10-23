A Dundee social enterprise has taken the plunge during lockdown and is trialling a new working method – the four-day working week.

The Circle, based at Staffa Place, began the trial three weeks ago, and will continue with it until Christmas.

The four-day working week has been a talking point for some time, with benefits believed to include increased productivity and better employee engagement.

Founder and CEO of the organisation, Kirsty Thomson, said the four-day working week was something she had been thinking of for a while.

She said: “I toyed with the idea for a while. The way that we have always worked society has dictated. Does that necessarily work for people who are working at the Circle? I think most people that I come across are juggling so much more than just their jobs.

“How can we better support them and their mental health and wellbeing? They have obviously got other priorities outside of their jobs.

“We introduced a couple of long weekends during lockdown – people said they were feeling the benefits of them. As a social enterprise it’s really important that people are at the heart of what we do.

“We explored different avenues and one of the things we came across was the four-day working week.”

© Steven Brown

Kirsty said they are trialling the new working method, which will see staff rotate what day off they have each week and allow them to get feedback from staff members, from now until Christmas.

She said: “I think people are already seeing the benefits of that extra day. We are classing it as a rest day. There is no expectation to check in on emails, do what you need to do for your own mental health and wellbeing.

“They are coming into work and saying what a difference it has made to them. Someone said to me that they were just able to take a bit of down time and rest.”

Kirsty added that she believes that the amount of days the staff work shouldn’t impact the number of people they are able to help and says she still wants to help as many people as they can.

Associate consultant, Jenny McCarthy, said: “In just a short space of time this new initiative has made a big difference in the team. We have an extra day to focus on our wellbeing and we’re achieving more because we’re more motivated and energised.”

Speaking at the Scottish Green Party conference, earlier today, co-leader Patrick Harvie called for Scotland to transition to a four-day working week.

He said: “The evidence shows time and time again that reducing working hours whilst maintaining pay increases productivity and wellbeing. It’s a win-win for workers and employers, and the only barrier to delivering it is habit, and in many workplaces a culture of presenteeism.

“For many, Covid is already forcing them to question this culture. Now is the time for us to deliver the change.”

Mr Harvie went on to cite Pursuit Marketing, a Glasgow-based marketing company, as an example. The firm introduced a four-day week in 2016 and reports that its productivity has increased by a third – and morale and enthusiasm has improved too.

© PA

Andrew Barnes, who set up not-for-profit community 4 Day Week Global said: “A four-day week or reduced-hours week creates a win-win for organisations by stimulating improved productivity, and profitability, while rebalancing the time employees spend at work versus home.

“This has material benefits for the mental health of the employees and facilitates improved gender balance and a reduced gender pay gap at all levels of the workplace. There are also significant benefits for economies, infrastructure and the environment.”