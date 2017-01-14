The Fairfield Sports and Social Club is set to open its doors again — more than a year after “disastrous” flooding.

The club has faced an uphill battle over the past year and has been closed since the Dighty Burn burst its banks in January 2016.

The building was nearly fully submerged and more than £100,000 of damage was caused.

But in what is shaping up to be a more “positive” 2017, its doors are set to open on Monday.

And in a further boost, McDonald’s on the city’s Longtown Road has awarded the club £3,000.

They are the sponsors of Craigie Thistle FC, who train at Fairfield, and have provided the funds to help the team go “home”.

Jim Sorrie, club trustee, said everything was on course for Monday’s reopening, with volunteers frantically working to get it finished.

He said: “We were in over Christmas doing the painting. We’ve been doing it every second possible to help get it completed as soon as possible. We really need to get it opened and are looking forward to business returning to normal after a disastrous year.

“We were only in our third year and we are paying off our debts but this has taken us right back to the beginning.

“We are looking ahead to a much better 2017 with positive thoughts — if this was to happen again then we would be finished.”

He said the reaction and support from the local community has been amazing.

Claire McInally, business manager at Longtown Road McDonald’s, said: “A few of our employees also play for Craigie Thistle. This restaurant is within a mile of the hub so it is our local community. We really wanted to help them get their hub back and provide these facilities for them and the other sports teams in the area.

“Building trust in the community and being able to support ventures like the hub is something McDonald’s and our store takes great pride in.

“It means a great deal to the restaurant by being able to assist in this project and hopefully build community ties in the local area. We want to help wherever we can.”

Craigie Thistle Football Coach Gary Poland said: “The club really enjoy training at the Fairfield sports hub and calling it home.”