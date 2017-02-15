The owner of a Dundee snooker club fears he will be put out of business due to upcoming changes in business rates.

Jim Carroll, owner of Tivoli Snooker and Leisure Club in the Hilltown, is “anxious” about changes to business rates, which he believes will leave him £6,000 worse off each year compared to his competitors.

He said he will end up the only major snooker club in the city still subjected to rates under new guidelines that will come into force from April 1.

Jim said: “I don’t know how it’s happened but under the new rules I’ll be the only club paying £6,000 per year.

“If my competitors don’t have to, then this is just a huge drain on my finances. How am I meant to compete against places that are already ahead — £6,000 ahead?

“I feel it’s not fair.”

Under the new Scottish Assessors Association criteria — which will come into force in the next financial year — businesses estimated to have a rateable value of less than £15,000 will no longer be charged a business fee.

But Tivoli has been valued at £16,000, which Jim said will mean an annual bill of £6,000.

He said: “I will be eligible for a 25% discount but it’s not enough.

“It’s not easy for a snooker club at the moment.

“The smoking ban hit the industry very hard and then the financial crash came soon after.

“And these latest changes mean the key is in the door — it really could see us go out of business.

“I’ve been here for 31 years but over the last decade we’ve been hit by so many changes that impact on our facilities.

“I’m not sleeping at night because of the situation and I can’t do anything until the new rules come into effect.

“So, I’m just waiting for the axe to fall before I can fight it.”

He said the club had never been more relevant as a space for youngsters and adults alike to spend time.

He said: “We are in the Hilltown, a traditionally working class area. And a club like this gets the youngsters off the streets. Where will they go if we’re not here anymore?”

Andy Boal, commercial property consultant at Rydens, said he had been inundated by businesses looking for advice. He said: “At the crux is the fact it’s very difficult to work out the income of a premise. Jim has been unfortunate not to be one of the businesses that automatically qualifies for no rates under the new rules.

“Many people will benefit but unfortunately a few will not. That said, appeals can often be successful, as it allows the assessor time to look at it on a case-by-case basis — as it’s been done on a country-wide basis. There are no guarantees but going by past experience, there’s a good chance of a successful appeal.”