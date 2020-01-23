Dundee snap up Wigan winger Ollie Crankshaw on loan until end of season

Dundee have completed the signing of Wigan winger Ollie Crankshaw on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old arrived at Dens Park today to join the Dark Blues, subject to international clearance, as they aim to get their Championship campaign back on track.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast, Twa Teams One Street, download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify – or head to thetele.co.uk

Having joined the English Championship club in the summer after impressing in the National League North for Curzon Ashton, the Latics are keen for the wide man to gain first-team experience at Dens Park.

Crankshaw will wear number 17 for the Dark Blues.