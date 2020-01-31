Dundee snap up former Partick Thistle right-back Christie Elliott

Dundee have snapped up former Partick right-back Christie Elliott from Carlisle United on a deal to the end of the season, with the option of a further year.

The 28-year-old comes in primarily to provide competition for Cammy Kerr but can also play on the left and further forward if needed.

Elliott left Firhill after eight years in the summer to sign for Steven Pressley’s Carlisle in English League Two and has played 22 times this season.

However, game time became limited after Pressley’s departure and Christie has taken the option to return to Scotland with the Dark Blues.

He will wear No 16 at Dens Park.