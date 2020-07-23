Dundee snap up former Dunfermline defender Lee Ashcroft

Dundee have completed the signing of former Dunfermline captain Lee Ashcroft on a two-year deal.

While both St Johnstone and Partick Thistle were both linked with the player, Dens Park was always going to be his destination.

The 26-year-old central defender spent four seasons with the Pars before leaving East End Park when his contract expired last May.

Ashcroft actually made his Dunfermline debut against the Dark Blues back on May 11, 2013.

The recruitment of Ashcroft is the first bit of business completed by Dundee since the successful outcome of their pay-cut negotiations.

In announcing the signing the club said: “Dundee Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Lee Ashcroft on a two year deal.

“Lee signs after our recent squad consultation period saw two players depart.”

As reported by the Tele back in June, he is viewed as an ideal addition to the Dark Blues’ central defence by manager James McPake and will be a replacement Josh Meekings, who left Dens at the start of the contract talks.