Dundee snap up former Burnley goalkeeper Adam Legzdins

Dundee have completed the free transfer signing of former Burnley goalkeeper Adam Legzdins.

The 33-year-old joined the Dark Blues on trial this week and has done enough to impress manager James McPake.

He has signed a deal until the end of the season and will wear No 13.

Having played for both Derby County and Birmingham City in the English Championship, Legzdins brings a wealth of experience.

The Englishman – who is eligible to play for Latvia – has also featured for Crewe Alexandra, Burton Albion and Leyton Orient.

In his three seasons with Burnley he didn’t feature for Premier League side, however, having replaced Paul Robinson as their third choice goalkeeper.