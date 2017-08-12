A business owner has turned his snack van into “Fort Knox” in a bid to halt thieves who targeted it four times in the space of two weeks.

Alan Mills, 51, from Barnhill, has been operating out of Dundee Technology Park for more than 10 years with his mobile business The Picnic Basket.

Speaking today the owner said he has spent nearly £1,000 on CCTV and secure metal bars to protect the snack van.

Culprits previously stole a charity tin, confectionery and drinks to the value of up to £300 during early July, as reported in the Tele.

Two further attempts were made in the same 14-day period, encouraging Alan to take action.

He said: “It has been a bit of nightmare — it happened four times in the space of two weeks.

“I had this equipment installed — metal bars and CCTV — after the fourth attempt to try to act as more of deterrent.

“It’s cost me between £800 and £900 — it was £400 for the CCTV alone.

“Fortunately in the latter two incidents, they weren’t able to steal anything and there was only a bit of fabric damage to the van itself.

“As far as I’m aware police are still investigating it — more than likely it has been youths who have seen an opportunity.

“There had been bike track marks on the grass to suggest it was kids.

“Fortunately we haven’t been targeted again recently, but the van is sealed up like Fort Knox.”

Alan said despite the spate of break-ins during July he isn’t considering finding a new area to trade.

He added: “It has been appalling this has happened.

“Despite the fact it happened four times in the space of two weeks, I never felt I was being deliberately targeted, more a case of opportunist thieves.

“Having traded here for more than 10 years this was the first time I’ve really encountered any issues. I’m happy to continue trading here.

“It was obviously hard seeing businesses like Norwich Union and BT disappearing from the Technology Park in the past, but things seem to be regenerating in the area now.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries into the incidents are continuing.”