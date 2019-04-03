Dundee slimmers out of pocket from weight loss firm going bust

Customers who signed up to a national weight loss programme have been left out of pocket after the company entered liquidation.

Scottish Slimmers collapsed over the weekend amid mounting financial difficulties, resulting in 140 slimming classes across the country being suspended.

The company said it was unable to offer refunds on membership, instead offering members free access to its online services.

But that was little consolation to some customers from Dundee.

Audrey Bayley, from Craigie, signed up to Scottish Slimmers through her workplace alongside several colleagues. She estimates the group’s members have lost £600 between them

“I paid £56 for a 12-week pass,” she said.

“They attended my workplace for three weeks and stopped coming due to what they said was low attendance.

“I explained I only signed up so I could weigh-in at work. I was told I could attend other classes in the city but that was impossible for me due to family commitments.

“Now I’ll never get my money back.”

Joan Stewart, from Broughty Ferry, is another member counting the cost of the collapse.

Joan, 62, said: “Last week I paid for a six-week pass for £30. I’m annoyed they were able to just take my money like that.”

Meanwhile Carole Ramsey, who provided weight loss tops in the Tele prior to the company’s collapse, has vowed to continue helping others despite the closure.

Having worked for Scottish Slimmers for 25 years, Carole said the news came as a shock, but she is now determined to branch out on her own.

She said: “This is my life. I love what I do and that’s why I want to continue doing it.

“I personally didn’t know anything about the issues faced by the company.

“I had seen some individual classes had finished up on social media but that was due to managers leaving the business.”

Carole has said that staff are waiting to hear about possible redundancy payments.

She said: “We didn’t get the usual 12-week notice period when we were made redundant.

“I’m waiting for the company to get in touch.”

Until the collapse, Carole was running four classes a week across Dundee and Perth with 150 people attending the sessions.

She said: “When I was full-time, I ran 10 classes a week and had 150 people at each session.

“Things have changed. There’s online dieting, more slimming classes and more competition now.”

Carole said that she was grateful for the amount of support she has received since the announcement, with members vowing to stay on with her despite the collapse.

She said: “The classes offer support, with a light-hearted approach to tackling what can sometimes be a serious problem.

“They also make people face up to themselves. They may not put the same accountability on themselves if following a plan online alone.”

Amanda Boyle, chief executive of Scottish Slimmers (2009) Ltd, said: “It has become impossible to sustain a model where the costs of running the class network are twice the level of the annual revenue generated.

“We are not alone in facing a decline in members who want a class – this is being felt across the sector.”